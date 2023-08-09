Larceny/Theft
• Tevin Montez Williams, 37, was charged with larceny, July 31.
• Grady Dehart, 53, was charged with larceny, Aug. 1.
• Keisha Renee Hicks, 26, was charged with larceny, Aug. 1.
Other charges
• Jason Scott Bowman, 37, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, July 31.
• Michael Kevin Saunders, 44, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 31.
• Andrea Denise Reid, 56, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Aug. 1.
Incidents
• Report of vandalism in the 1700 block of Liberty Drive, July 31.
• Report of residential burglary in the 100 block of Hillcrest Road with an estimated loss of $600, July 31.
• Report of fraud in the 900 block of Leach Avenue involving a 63-year-old female victim with an estimated loss of $900, July 31.
• Report of fraud (wire/computer/electronic manipulation) in the 800 block of Leach Avenue involving a 43-year-old female victim with an estimated loss of $8,000, July 31.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle at Interstate 85 and mile marker 103 with an estimated loss of $500, July 31.
• Report of physical assault in the 300 block of James Avenue, July 31.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 100 block of College Street, July 31.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 1500 block of Liberty Drive, Aug. 1.
• Report of larceny at a business in the 1500 block of Liberty Drive with an estimated loss of $659, Aug. 1.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Trinity Street with an estimated loss of $1, Aug. 1.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of Fisher Ferry Street with an estimated loss of $1,000, Aug. 1.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 500 block of White Street with an estimated loss of $1,500, Aug. 1.
• Report of burglary at a business in the 1600 block of Liberty Drive with an estimated loss of $12,420.
• Report of a drug overdose on Laura Lane, Aug. 2.
• Report of a 16-year-old runaway in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive, Aug. 3.
• Report of larceny at a business on W. Holly HIll Road with an estimated loss of $120, Aug. 3.
• Report of residential burglary on Hodges Drive with an estimated loss of $550, Aug. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.