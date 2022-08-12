Larceny/Theft
• Preston Hamrick, 21, E. Morehead Street, Burlington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Nathaniel Shareef, 59, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and second-degree trespass, Aug. 10.
Other charges
• Mikaela Marsh, 25, Lauren Hill Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage and driving while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 10.
• Robert Troy Clark, 34, Hillwood Drive, Kernersville, was charged with injury to personal property, Aug. 10.
• Kedrick Love, 55, Webster Road, Greensboro, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Aug. 10.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 10.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Toyota Camry parked along London Drive, Aug. 10.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1400 block of Wise Avenue where a woman said her 2006 Hyundai Sonata was struck while parked on the side of the road. Multiple neighbors heard the crash and reported seeing a silver/blue sedan hit the vehicle while traveling east on Wise Avenue then turned around and fled the scene heading west.
