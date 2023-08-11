Assault
• Rodney Dean Deweese, 44, Norman Shoaf Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 10.
• Shequida Ishonta Hoy, 29, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 9.
• Abu Bakr Khan, 54, Heathcliff Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, Aug. 9.
• Michael Scott Sprouse, 37, Julian Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 9.
• Matthew Jerome Whitley, 32, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Aug. 9.
• Jose Lenin Giron Gonzalez, 20, Country Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Aug. 9.
• Thomas Daniel Kotlarsz, 63, Wallburg-High Point Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 9.
• Antoinette Tawanda Lomax, 29, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods and resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer, Aug. 9.
• Jahmalik Darinzo Harris, 18, Caudell Place, High Point, was charged with breaking or entering into buildings, Aug. 9.
Incidents
• Police went to the 2700 block of Ingram Road, where a person had died. There was no foul play suspected, Aug. 10.
• Police went to the 200 block of Skeet Club Road, where a bulldog bit a woman. The woman was then taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Aug. 8.
• Police went to the 1200 block of Terrell Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance, Aug. 8.
