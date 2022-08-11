Breaking and entering
• Shenika Lloyd, 44, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Aug. 9.
Assault
• Aleza Key Simmons, 61, Stanton Place, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Aug. 9.
• Sierra Welch, 22, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Aug. 9.
• Quantarious Breeden, 24, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 9.
• Felicia Dawn Rule, 34, Kendall Mill Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property, and disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Aug. 9.
Armed robbery
• Steven E. Snell, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, Aug. 9.
Larceny/Theft
• James Foushee Jr., 52, Tremont Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of larceny and second-degree trespass, Aug. 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• James W. Moss, 53, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 9.
• Devon Stubbs, 28, Enterprise Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 9.
• Adam Gallimore, 39, Cornell Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, Aug. 9.
• Robert John Hrysenko, 23, Sanborll Landing Drive, Ladson, South Carolina, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 8.
Other charges
• Dustin Payne, 41, Nance Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 9.
• Timothy A. Beard, 34, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 9.
