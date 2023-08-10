Alcohol/Drugs
• Brandon Alexander Cook, 34, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license was suspended or revoked, Aug. 9.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Brandon Alexander Cook, 34, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license was suspended or revoked, Aug. 9.
• Tamaray Keion King, 23, Anson Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 8.
• Carlton Isaiah Norman, 27, Tier View Trail, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 8.
• Mario Dion Payne, 35, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 7.
Attempted Murder
• Paul Ford Jr., 41, Biltmore Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, four counts of assault in the presence of a minor, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of prohibited display and discharge of firearms or other weapons, Aug. 7. Police said one person was injured.
Larceny/Theft
• Zachery Tyler Fields, 26, N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with two separate instances of larceny by servants and other employees, breaking or entering into a building and larceny after breaking and entering, Aug. 9.
• Jaylen Xavier Harris, Trappers Run Court, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Aug. 8.
Larry Jade Harris, 21, Trappers Run Court, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Aug. 8.
Other charges
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Aug. 8.
• Pablo Ocampo-Fuentes, 23, E. Haggard Avenue, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, reckless driving and a hit-and-run with property damage, Aug. 8.
• Fuller Dean Oxendine, 53, Brookwood Estates Road, Sophia, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, Aug. 8.
• Tylik Rashard Primus, 22, Robbins Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 8.
Incidents
• Police went to the 500 block of N. Hamilton Street in reference to a hit and run that had occurred at the end of July, Aug. 8.
• Police went to the 3100 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where toiletries were stolen from a discount store, Aug. 7.
• Police went to the 3900 block of Brian Jordan Place where a 6-foot male wearing a red shirt with white stripes on the sleeves took two wifi routers and a third unknown item from an Office Depot, Aug. 7.
