Assault
• Rayan Tariq Islam, 20, Camillia Cove, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Aug. 6.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 2:40 am
• Rayan Tariq Islam, 20, Camillia Cove, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Aug. 6.
• Bradley Curtis Norton, 32, N. Main Street, Randleman, was charged with first-degree statuatory sex offense, sexual activity by substitute parent or guardian, and indecent liberties with children, Aug. 8.
• Travis Pittman, 47, Campus Pointe Court, Charlotte, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 4.
• Brandon James Jacobson, 50, SE 76th Street, Fall City, Washington, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving, Aug. 4.
• Bryant Ketreaze Garrett-Scott, 29, Waynick Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 6.
• Robert John Hrysenko, 23, Sanborll Landing Drive, Ladson, South Carolina, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 8.
• Jerry Dino Crews, 60, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and speeding to elude arrest, Aug. 8.
• Teddy Darin Barnes, 55, W. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building (felony), larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and habitual breaking and entering, Aug. 8.
• Raymond Alsheen Brooks, 45, N. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with defrauding a taxicab, Aug. 8.
• Hernan Quinonez-Sierra, 26, Mill Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and public consumption of alcohol, Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.