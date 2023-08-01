Assault

• Joshua Levi-Thomas Combs, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of firearm, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Combs was arrested in January in Arkansas but was just returned to N. Carolina to be charged, July 28.