Assault
• Joshua Levi-Thomas Combs, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of firearm, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Combs was arrested in January in Arkansas but was just returned to N. Carolina to be charged, July 28.
• Kevin Steffon Pegues, 54, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 31.
• Luke Shaquon Ingram, 26, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 30.
• Julius Donte Campbell, 34, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to give information after a crash, battery of an unborn child, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and stalking, July 29.
• Kenneth Ray Jarrell, 51, Textile Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 29.
• Joshua Rodger Kim, 35, Gunnersbury Lane, High Point, was charged with common law robbery, battery of an unborn child and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 29.
• James Billings Jr., 60, Hines Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 28.
• James Calvin Walter Williams, 28, Gavin Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, July 28.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Eliscia Roneka Baker, 42, Tipton Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and speeding to elude arrest, July 29.
• Shaianna Lakesha Hunter, 21, Maripat Circle, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving and driving without an operator license, July 29.
• Barbara Barnes Mashburn, 53, Old Thomasville Road, Archdale, was charged with larceny, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 28.
• Tiffany Leann Lapradd, 34, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license was suspended or revoked, July 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Joshua Shane Aldridge, 34, Allred Road, Lexington, was charged with larceny or the removal of anti-theft or inventory device, July 30.
• Glasha Mechella Southerland, 30, Avery Avenue, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, organized retail theft and removing an anti-theft or inventory device, July 30.
• Antron Lamont Breeden, 40, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, prohibited weapon possession by a felon of firearms and armed to the terror of the public, July 29.
• Tony Dwane Mashburn, 55, Ardale Road, High Point, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny, July 28.
Other charges
• Michael Aaaron Hess, 61, homeless, Winston-Salem, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 31.
• Anthony Terrell Boyd, 53, Turney Court, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering into a building, July 30.
• Jonathan Maurice Horton, 31, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, July 30.
• Samuel Lee Olvey, 55, Dunwood Drive, High Point, was charged with stalking and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 30.
• Tina Kearns Shelton, 52, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with breaking and entering into a building, July 30.
• Ryan David Bradley, 40, Rockspring Road, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, July 29.
• Kquashowne Sudex D. Clark, 26, Asheboro Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 29.
• Isaiah M. Graybeal, Everfield Road, Summerfield, was charged with public disturbance, July 29.
• Jesse Matthew Graybeal, 37, Eversfield Road, Summerfield, was charged with public disturbance, July 29.
• Shawanna Moquasha S. Shipman, 25, Grace Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and stalking, July 29.
• Shiquana Urangsea Townsend, 39, Monroe Place, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, second-degree trespass and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, July 29.
• Angail Ruth Wiley, 25, Glenhaven Drive, Greensboro, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving without an operator license, July 29.
• Amity Jessica Bowers, 28, Scarlett Drive, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, July 28.
• Esmeralda Garcia Bustamante, 50, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with being an unlicensed bail bondsman, July 28.
• Tomekia Nicole Cates, 43, Willard Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, July 28.
• Audrica Shapelle Ivery, 34, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, July 28.
• Ameir R. Kindle, 51, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering into a building and misdemeanor breaking and entering into a building, July 28.
• Tonya Gary Waldo, 53, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with being an unlicensed bail bondsman, July 28.
Incidents
• Police went to the 100 block of E. Fairfield Road and S. Main Street, where a hit-and-run occurred, July 29.
• Police went to the 1800 block of Drew Avenue, where a hit-and-run occurred, July 29.
• Police went to the 200 block of Eastchester Drive, where a hit-and-run occurred, July 29.
