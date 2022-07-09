Breaking and entering
• Latanya Belle, 39, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods, July 7.
Assault
• Jeremiah Hargrave, 22, Southpark Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, July 7.
Larceny/Theft
• Jeremy D. Redwine, 33, Goforth Road, Thomasville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, July 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ashley Ann Davis, 35, Alison Lane, Archdale, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 6.
• Tyler Southerland, 24, Avery Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, July 7.
• Jawharial Caldwell, 38, Grand Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance and prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon, July 7.
Other charges
• Keri Jolly, 36, Walden Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 7.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 7.
• Baptisha Bonham, 36, Northpoint Avenue, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 7.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a book bag, sunglasses, earbuds and other personal items from a Nissan Rogue that was left unlocked overnight on Northpoint Avenue, July 7.
• Police are investigating the theft of a computer, purse, book bag and other personal items from a Nissan Sentra parked along Eaton Place, July 6.
• Police are investigating the theft of $800 worth of construction and other supplies from a work vehicle parked at the interchange of S. Main Street and Interstate 85 Business, July 6.
• Police are seeking whoever stole more than $2,300 worth of tools and construction equipment from a work vehicle parked along Piedmont Parkway, July 6.
• Police are investigating the theft of a purse and other personal items from a store on S. Main Street, July 6.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a wallet, sunglasses and other personal items from a Honda Civic parked along N. Main Street, July 6.
• Police are investigating the theft of a wallet, $150 in cash and other items from a store on English Road, July 6.
