Assault
• Floyd Elton Cawthon Jr., 61, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 6.
• Marcus Jermaine Harmon, 40, East Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and second-degree trespass, July 6.
• Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, Lowder Road, Salisbury, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 6.
• Andrea Louise West, 76, Gordon Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and injury to personal property, July 6.
• Aniya Parker-Vincent, 23, Amethysts Court, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 5.
Alcohol/Drugs
• James Alfred Rushe Jr., 44, Huffine Farm Road, Gibsonville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 6.
• Josman Gustavo Ruz-Bustos, 34, Pinecroft Street, Guilford County, was charged with consuming in a city park, July 6.
• Derek Ray Sellers, 23, Bridford Lake Circle, Greensboro, was charged with selling or delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance, manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, July 6.
• Karmar Zykie Medley, 20, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 5.
Robbery/ Larceny/Theft
• Ronald Eugene Williams, 67, Peachtree Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, July 6.
• Calvin Travon Buchanan Jr., 25, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, July 5.
Trespassing
• Lillian Pearl Buxton, 52, Cliffside Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 6.
• Dexter Wayne Glymph, 29, Hedrick Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 6.
• David Prescott McConico, 56, Rosecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with two counts of second-degree trespass and loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug activity, July 6.
• Felicia Spring Robles, 50, Adams Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 6.
• Christopher Desean Ross, West Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 6.
• Harold Maurice Whitfield, 55, Cliffside Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 6.
Other charges
• Cierra Nicole Heath, 19, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 6.
Incidents
• Police went to the 2000 block of Arden Place, where a homeowner stated that a man came into his residence and assaulted his wife. The accused man was lying outside of the residence and needed medical attention when officers arrived, July 6.
• Police went to the 2600 block of N. Main Street, where a man wearing a purple shirt and khaki shorts reportedly took two pressure washers out of a store. Both items were recovered, July 6.
• Police went to the 1000 block of Richland Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, July 6.
• Police went to the 2000 block of N. Main Street, where a person walked out of the store with underwear and toiletries without paying for them, July 5.
• Police went to the 3000 block of Brian Jordan Place, where a man in a red Toyota 4Runner stole an employee’s sunglasses, July 5.
• Police went to the 200 block of Hedgecock Road after a report of a domestic disturbance, July 5.
• Police received a report of a fraud conducted through Facebook Marketplace, July 5.
• Police went to the 1600 block of Westchester Drive, where a customer stole sheets from a store, July 5.
• Police went to a house in the 4300 block of Kirkstone Drive, where $17,000 worth of jewelry, shoes and handbags were stolen, July 5.
• Police went to a house in the 2900 block of Median Court, where more than $25,000 worth of items were stolen, July 5.
