Assault
• Shamel Laland, 31, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and interfering with emergency communication, July 6.
• Jeffrey Dial, 61, Royal Oak Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female and communicating threats, July 6.
Breaking and entering
• Phillip Maurice Bittle, 44, Switchback Drive, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, July 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Jerry Lee Spring, 52, South Road, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brian K. Leach, 53, Sales Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, driving while license revoked and driving on the wrong side of the road, July 6.
• Bradley Cummings Rich, 51, Mount Gilead Church Road, Sophia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration, July 5.
Other charges
• Marciyah N. Gill, 27, State Avenue, High Point, was charged with contributing to delinquency and neglect by minors by a parent or other person, July 6.
• Kollin Strickland, 20, Mark Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, July 6.
• Quantez Carter, 23, Oaklawn Street, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, July 6.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Sweetbriar Court after a report of a domestic disturbance, July 6.
• Police seized heroin and drug paraphernalia from a vehicle that had been stopped for speeding on Brentwood Street, July 6.
• Police went to a residence on Commerce Avenue after a disturbance call, July 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.