Assault
• Marcus Jermaine Harmon, 40, East Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and second-degree trespass, July 6.
• William Eugene Johnson, 58, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 5.
• Anya Parker-Vincent, 23, Amethyst Court, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 5.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Jerry Delane Jenkins Jr., 26, Vail Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Caitlin Amber Carter, 26, Sumter Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a hit-and-run with property damage, July 4.
Other charges
• Aloeia Samson Manza, 51, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 5.
• Noree LeShawn Staton, 19, Elmhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with four counts of indecent exposure, July 5.
• Gary Thompson Jr., 33, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, July 5.
• Harold James Beck Jr., 29, Parkside Drive, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, July 4.
