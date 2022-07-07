Assault
• Kahri Zhonet Royal, 22, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, July 2.
• Rashon Wakeen Conyers, 25, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a 50b order, July 5.
Breaking and entering
• Elijah Chanell Sutton, 25, homeless, High Point, was charged with breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, felony breaking and entering, injury to personal property and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, July 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Victor A. Martinez, 32, Jordan Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked, July 5.
• Bryan Walser, 48, Tyro Road, Lexington, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance Schedule I, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II and carrying a concealed gun, July 5.
• Kelly Locklear Smith, 47, Minor Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 30.
• Kristian Michael Tillman-Little, 26, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, failure to stop at a stop sign and window tint violation, June 30.
• Asghar Bashir, 58, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misuse of 911 system, June 30.
• Gregorio Merced, 18, N.C. 8, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, July 1.
• Joshua Lamont Tyson, 31, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with simple possession of MDPV and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 1.
• Ronald Lee Johnson Jr., 28, Kroll Lane, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin and failure to appear, July 1.
• James Michael Phillips Jr., 31, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 2.
• Dereck Allen Budzynski, Joann Street, Detroit, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 3.
• Charles Randy Dunn Jr., 33, Colony Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 3.
• Christine Caroline Striano, 32, Colony Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 3.
• Ibn Wahid Jackson, 41, Willow Place, High Point, was charged with trafficking cocaine, July 4.
• Alexis Contos Nash, 28, Myrtle Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, July 4.
Larceny/Theft
• Tyques Shaquan Bostic, 25, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 30.
• Christina Anna Marie Loftin, 35, National Highway, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny and failure to appear, July 1.
• Brandy McCaine Griggs, 44, Birchwood Court, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny and failure to appear, July 1.
• Terri Joe Stone, 44, Lovette Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny, July 1.
• Carrie Ann Burwell, 24, Pope Moore Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny and failure to appear, July 1.
• Woodrow Wilson Ward III, 36, homeless, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, July 1.
• Tiquan Lenelle Brooks, 22, Wilson Place, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 30.
• Jose Antonio Reyes-Gaytan, 40, Arlington Street, Greensboro, was charged with shoplifting, July 2.
• Damien Churchill Johnson, 22, McMillan Street, Charlotte, was charged with larceny and possessing stolen goods, July 3.
• Jennifer Price Layton, 46, W. Market Street, Greensboro, was charged with larceny and possessing stolen goods, July 3.
• Chad Grant Wilcox, 46, N. College Street, Charlotte, was charged with larceny and possessing stolen goods, July 3.
Other charges
• Barbara Kumm Moreno, 65, Woodbrook Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, June 30.
• Sarah Stoneman Hunt, 70, W. English Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 30.
• Vanessa Marilin Herrera, 28, Pleasant Valley Road, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 1.
• Crystal Anne Barefoot, 61, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with solicitation for prostitution, July 1.
• Vanessa Marlin Herrera, 28, Pleasant Valley Road, Greensboro, was charged with misuse of 911 system, July 1.
• Shawna Hurd, 18, Beaucrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 2.
• Johnathan McKinley Grant, 32, Park Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 3.
• Baptisha Diane Bonham, 36, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with solicitation for prostitution, July 4.
• Ashley Dawn Rodriguez, 45, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 5.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose on Trenton Street. The person was revived after being administered Narcan, July 5.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $200 in damage to a fender of a Honda Civic along Fairview Street, July 5.
• Police are investigating a dog bite and attack that happened on Shorewell Drive. A man was walking his dogs when a stray tan-colored female dog came up and attacked his dogs. When he tried to separate them, the man was bitten numerous times. Animal control arrived and took custody of the dog. The man was taken by EMS to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, July 5.
• Police received a report of a 9mm pistol that someone commuting to work on Brian Jordan Place reported finding, July 5.
