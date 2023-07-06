Assault
• Sateria Shantal Johnson, 24, Academy Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 4.
• Chazz Armonii McManus Sr., 22, North University Parkway, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 4.
• Michelle Lasaundra Washington, 49, West Main Street, Jamestown, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 4.
• Maung Min Zaw, 27, Coryton Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 4.
• Benny Ray Brockington, 62, Bergamot Loop, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 3.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Jeremiah Centrell Dallas, 20, North Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, July 4.
• Jaytra Lamon Holland, 49, North Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 4.
• Randall Lee Bryant, 68, East Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, July 3.
• Grover Lewis Nicholson, 50, Pope Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, July 3.
• Ethan Daniel Rabon, 21, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, having a prohibited open container, failure to reduce speeding to avoid an accident and a hit-and-run with property damage, July 3.
• Fredrick Steele, 48, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 3.
• Larry Windell Thacker, 62, Rosewood Place, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and having a prohibited open container, July 3.
• Edward Tremaine Thompson, 40, Cohen Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, impaired driving, operating a motor vehicle without any insurance, driving with a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration and driving while license was revoked due to a previous impaired driving, July 3.
• William Lewis White Jr., 65, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation, July 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Maximiliano DeJesus, 19, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 4.
Other charges
• Laporsha Dominique McCoy, 36, Newton Place, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 4.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 3.
• Matthew David Floyd, 47, West Green Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 3.
• Gregory Josiah Johnson, 20, Tarrant Road, Jamestown, was charged with altering or removing a gun serial number and carrying a concealed gun, July 3.
• Darrell Dean Shell Jr., 54, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with littering, July 3.
• Mickey Odell Roseberry, 75, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with affray, July 3.
• Nyshiek Tajuan White, 25, Darden Road, Greensboro, was charged with affray, July 3.
Incidents
• Police went to the 1900 block of S. Main Street, where a stolen motor vehicle was involved in an accident and had damage to the passenger side, July 4.
• Police went to the 700 block of Dogwood Circle in reference to an accidental overdose, July 4.
• Police went to assist EMS in the 400 block of Runyon Drive, where a person had died. Officials said there were no injuries indicating foul play, July 3.
• Police went to the 1000 block of Manley Street, where a missing pistol was found, July 3.
• Police went to the 800 block of Bales Chapel Road, where a 56-year-old man was missing from his group home, July 3.
• Police went to the 2800 block of N. Main Street, where a man left a blue tool box and a dark blue duffel bag at a laundromat, July 3.
