Breaking and entering
• Mark Allen Parrish, 51, N. Main Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering, July 1.
Assault
• Liberty D. Molina, 19, Osborne Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and being intoxicated and disruptive, June 30.
• Donte Steele, 29, North Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 30.
• Isaac Jordan III, 28, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of kidnapping, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 3.
• Jayshala Cook, 18, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of affray or simple assault and injury to personal property, July 4.
• Lavarous Dow, 31, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by pointing a gun and sexual battery, July 1.
• Joshua J. Archie, 38, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 4.
• Kaylan Martinez Wilson-Boger, 26, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of violating a 50B order, assault of a female by a male over 18 years of age and felonious restraint, July 3.
• Jose Dominguez, 32, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, July 2.
• Marion Thomas, 32, Martin Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and aiding and abetting impaired driving, July 1.
• Tallis Neal, 25, Sherrill Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, June 30.
Larceny/Theft
• Jaylen Clyburn, 30, Link Circle, Lexington, was charged with one count each of felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses, June 30.
• Prentiss Hill, 45, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option, July 4.
• Jonathan T. Johnson, 39, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of habitual larceny and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, July 4.
• David W. Reece, 53, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, July 4.
• Bobby Souther, 42, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles and habitual larceny, July 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Rachel Bello, 43, Wyndwood Drive, Jamestown, was charged with impaired driving, July 1.
• Abriana Johns, 23, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and hit and run property damage, July 4.
• Matthew Roden, 39, Bernau Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, July 4.
• David Kiss, 56, English Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, July 3.
• Zachary Small, 26, Rich Hilton Road, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, July 3.
• Edwin Nash Jr., 57, Hedgecock Circle, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, July 3.
Other charges
• Myrna Brown, 32, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, July 4.
• Shaid Ali Peterson, 40, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, June 30.
• Linda M. Gray, 34, Brockett Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of stalking, cyberstalking and communicating threats, July 4.
• Christine Striano, 32, Colony Drive, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, July 3.
• Johnny Ray Gordon Jr., 58, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and defecating or urinating in a public place, July 1.
• Alexander McQueen, 29, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, June 30.
• Casey James Paul, 35, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, July 2.
• Mary Koselke, 54, Nance Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of cyberstalking and making a false report to a police broadcast radio station, July 2.
• Joseph D. Ingram, 64, Hines Street, High Point, was charged with domestic criminal trespass, July 1.
• Christopher Mayfield, 30, Liberty Road, Archdale, was charged with communicating threats, June 30.
• Patrick C. Loflin, 32, Browning Drive, Thomasville, was charged with hit and run property damage, July 1.
• Leonard Mayfield, 32, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage, having an expired registration and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, July 1.
• Brittany Snow, 30, Park Street, Asheboro, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage, driving while license revoked and safe movement violation by stopping, starting or turning, July 1.
• Anthony W. Fuller, 56, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with misuse of the 911 system, June 30.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever slashed the tires on about two dozen vehicles parked along Eaton Place, July 3.
• Police went to Mall Loop Road to investigate reported harassment, June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.