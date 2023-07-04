Assault
• Shawn Thomas Johnson, 32, Rolling Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 2.
• Sierra Lapradd, 18, Thunder Road, Rutherford, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 2.
• Tony Joseph Blackley, 39, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault on a female and one count of communicating threats, June 30.
• Talica Iman Medley, 26, Charlotte Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 30.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Christopher Drawhorn, 56, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with felony restraint, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, impaired driving and speeding to elude arrest, July 3.
• Mason Shane Beaumont, 24, Jeffrey Lane Point, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, July 2.
• Steven Bradley Taylor Jr., 20, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, July 2.
• Erica Renee Alder, Branson Davis Road, Randleman, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 1.
• Raekwon Latrez Blocker, 24, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license was suspended or revoked, July 1.
• Naveha Guzman, 18, Summit Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 1.
• Tanner Way Spangler, 30, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, July 1.
• Daniel Espinosa Jr., 28, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 30.
• Teddy Oswald Gandy, 57, Norman Shoaf Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 30.
• Thomas Stedman Spencer Jr., 36, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 30.
Larceny/Theft
• Nicholas Allen Foster, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny and intoxicated and disruptive behavior, June 30.
• Toccara Lavina Hair-Wyche, 40, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses, June 30.
• Tamara Ann Koenke, 51, Americhase Drive, Greensboro, was charged with shoplifting, June 30.
• Kwame Monte Reed-Redfern, 31, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, June 30.
Other charges
• Ahmad Boyce-Bailey, 18, Fourth Street, High Point, was served with a juvenile secure custody order, July 2.
• Quentin Donte Hayes, 32, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 2.
• Donald Kennedy, 45, Brush Arbor Lane, Thomasville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, July 2.
• Tyler Dean Highley, 27, South O’hare Boulevard, Yorktown, was charged with hit-and-run with property damage and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, July 1.
• Archie Mario Lomax, 34, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain insurance throughout registration period and operating a vehicle on a highway without a registration, July 1.
• Brany Nunez Olmedo, 24, Stratton Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 1.
• Joseph Jabar Wilson, 47, homeless, High Point, was charged with failing to notify change of address by a sex offender, July 1.
• Emonie Doria D. Haywood, 20, Lassiter Drive, High Point, was charged with driving without an operator license and a hit-and-run with property damage, June 30.
• Aloeia Samson Manza, 51, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure and impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying on a highway or street, June 30.
• Trumaine Alexander Partee, 40, Burgess Street, Lexington, was charged with communicating threats, vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury and injury to personal property, June 30.
• Daniel Roshon Tucker, 43, Marboro Drive, Greensboro, was charged with a concealed handgun permit violation, June 30.
Incidents
• Police went to the 1400 block of E. Commerce Avenue, where a man was found dead in front of a home. There was no immediate appearance of foul play, July 1.
• Police went to the 1100 block of Edinburgh Drive, where a person broke into a vehicle and stole the driver’s wallet, June 30.
• Police went to the 2700 block of S. Main Street, where a driver in a red truck hit multiple power lines and then fled, June 30.
• Police went to the 100 block of W. Fairfield Road and S. Main Street, where a vehicle rear-ended a 2016 red Toyota Corolla and fled, June 30.
• Police went to the 4500 block of Crowne Lake Circle, where two people broke into six vehicles and stole items, June 30.
• Police went to the 1100 block of Edinburgh Drive, where a person broke into a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz, June 30.
• Police went to the 2900 block of Esco Place after a report of a domestic disturbance, June 30.
• Police went to the 400 block of Royal Oak Street, where a man was bitten by his dog, June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.