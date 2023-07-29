Assault
• James Calvin Walter Williams, 28, Gavin Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, July 28.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 1:29 am
Assault
• James Calvin Walter Williams, 28, Gavin Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, July 28.
• Quentin Patrick Willis, 39, Dorris Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 27.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Marquest Shaquan Freeman, 29, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug activity, July 27.
• Tlaloc Nauj Rodriguez Hernandez, 21, Davis Country Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 27.
• Jafarius Derrell Smith, 30, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods, July 27.
• Roberto Carlos Magallan, 32, Flint Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, having a prohibited open container, driving while license is revoked due to previous impairment, having an expired registration, lack of insurance maintained throughout the registration period, having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired license and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, July 26.
• Khristian Lee Robbins, 20, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with selling or delivering within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, littering and driving while license was suspended or revoked, July 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Marcus Tremayne Anthony, 43, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 27.
• James Lawson St. Clair, 55, Finch Farm Road, Trinity, was charged with larceny, July 27.
Robbery
• Cedric Deron Davis, 47, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with two different instances of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, one instance of possession, receiving or transferring stolen vehicles and once instance of felony conspiracy, July 27.
Other charges
• Ashley Brooke Fayette, 32, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, July 27.
• Michael Keith Hawkins II, 19, Meadow Ridge Drive, Thomasville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, July 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.