Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 2:22 am
Assault
• Gerald Bellows, 35, Dogwood Circle, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 27.
• Justin M. Shaw, 27, Old Randleman Road, Greensboro, was charged with robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, July 27.
• Tony J. Thomas, 47, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 27.
• Donica Williams, 34, Creekview Court, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Scott Casad Jr., 35, Canaan Church Road, Denton, was charged with felony larceny, July 27.
• Jessica Tran, 33, Canaan Church Road, Denton, was charged with felony larceny, July 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ashley Thacker, 33, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 27.
• Kevin Flannery, 48, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 27.
Other charges
• Richard D. Watson, 55, Oakview Road, High Point, was charged with prohibited weapons possession by a felon, July 27.
• Brian C. Felder, 31, Amhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with attempt and conspiracy, July 27.
• Terrell Myers, 30, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, July 27.
• Larosco Smith Jr., 60, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 27.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 27.
Incidents
• Police recovered a Chevrolet Impala that was reported stolen from an automobile business on S. Main Street, July 27.
• Police recovered a Toyota Camry that was involved in a hit-and-run wreck at Carter Street and Leonard Avenue. The vehicle was reported stolen from Winston-Salem. After the wreck, the Camry’s driver ran away, July 27.
• Police are seeking whoever fired seven green paintballs that struck a house on Cloverdale Street, July 27.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Toyota Sequoia along Rosecrest Drive that caused $300 worth of damage, July 27.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Jeep Renegade along Northpoint Avenue that caused $300 worth of damage, July 27.
