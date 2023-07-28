• Ashley Monique Brevard, 36, Larkin Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents or other and one count of aiding and abetting, July 26.
• Chanvekeyah Ishay Johnson, 36, Old Vineyard Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 26.
• Christopher Moore Ilderton, 33, Westminster Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 26.
• James Michael Mizell, 34, Nubbin Ridge Road, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 27.
• Darrell Dwayne Sams, 56, Fairview Church Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 27.
• Erin Riggs Glasgow, 44, Wintergreen Court, Lexington, was charged with driving impaired, July 26.
• Markaveon Risper, 19, Archdale Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 26.
• Angela Deona Fuquay Dinkins, 40, Millers Mill Road, Trinity, was charged with concealment of merchandise and first-degree trespass, July 26.
• Christopher Mitchell Dinkins, 24, Griffith Street, Thoamsville, was charged with concealment of merchandise and first-degree trespass, July 26.
• David Allen Dinkins, 39, Chase Road, Thomasville, was charged with concealment of merchandise and first-degree trespass, July 26.
• Fredrick Harris Sr., 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny and the sale or use of prohibited pyrotechnics, July 25.
• Cathy McLaurin, 66, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with misusing the 911 system, July 27.
• Kayla Eden May, 31, homeless, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence act, July 26.
• Police went to the 400 block of Macedonia Way after a report of a fight between multiple people, July 26.
• Police went to the 100 block of Old Mill Road in reference to a found body. There were no signs of foul play, July 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.