Assault
• Leonard Z. Lowe, 30, Skeet Club Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and injury to personal property, July 26.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 2:22 am
• Shontanna Watson, 51, Halldale Road, Jamestown, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 26.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Canicia Slaton, 35, Park Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 26.
• Matthew Herring, 32, Salem Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Brandee Lorien Strider, 36, Trinity Road, Trinity, was charged with larceny and failure to appear, July 25.
• Holly Denise Blue, 48, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 25.
Other charges
• Terry Campbell, 48, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 26.
• Kendric Jamaal Stonewall, 28, Lardner Court, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 25.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of a stolen Nissan Altima and a break-in to a business on English Road, July 26.
• Report of vandalism in the 600 block of Clara Cox Way where someone threw baby powder all over the front door of a residence and punched it, leaving a dent. The suspect left a red bandanna in front of the apartment, July 26.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1800 block of S. Elm Street where a blue tractor truck hauling a white trailer struck a city vehicle and fled the scene, July 26.
