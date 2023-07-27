Assault
• Jessica Mari Gonzalez, 34, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, July 25.
• Bianca Tavonya McLendon, 29, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, July 25.
• Brian Chukquenmeka Ogbonna, 19, Marquis Street, Colfax, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, July 25.
• Shanterra Patrice Williamson, 22, Graves Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, general misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a government official, July 25.
• Frederick Ray Davis, 52, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 24.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Andrew Lee Monk, Jr., 38, Warwick Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 25.
• Jairoasael Ramirez-Romeo, 20, Millcreek Court, East Bend, was charged with impaired driving, driving after consuming on a provisional license, having a prohibited open container, failure to stop at a stoplight and driving without an operator license, July 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Terry Keith Mitchell, 53, North Greenfield Circle, Covington, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen goods, July 24.
Other charges
• Joshua Lee Nelson, 29, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 26.
• Chiara Mateja Anderson, 34, Waters Edge Drive, Archdale, was charged with three instances of violating school law, July 25.
• Cody Randall Boone, 36, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 25.
• Jeffery Lee Daniels, Jr., 36, Grant Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 25.
• Cristian Alexis Garcia, 25, Willard Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, July 25.
• Daniel Isaiah Gelzer, 23, South Road, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer, July 25.
• Michael Wayne Milam Jr., East Street, Thomasville, was charged with communicating threats, July 25.
• Olando Rashaad Pompey, 27, Tabor Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return rental property with a written purchase option, July 25.
• Dinaro Devon Thompson, 32, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with prohibited weapon possession by a felon of firearms, July 25.
Incidents
• Police went to the 3400 block of Greenhill Drive to assist EMS with a found body call. There were no signs of foul play, July 25.
• Police went to the 200 block of Model Farm Road, where a fire was reported in the woods behind an abandoned business, July 25.
• Police went to the 500 block of Hines Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, July 24.
