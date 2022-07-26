Assault
• Alford Lee Shoffner, 59, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, July 25.
• Kevin D. Baker, 22, Largo Lane, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 25.
• Kevin Dashaun Baker, 22, Largo Lane, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and communicating threats, July 22.
• Erin Nicole Smith, 44, Pleasant Grove Church Road, Thomasville, was charged with kidnapping and assault and battery or simple assault, July 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Joshua Wiles, 33, Fisher Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 25.
• Samantha Lynn Adams, 25, Branson Mill Road, Randleman, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, July 25.
• Terros Derone Drayton, 31, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 22.
• Trumaine Jabbar Clark, 37, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 24.
Other charges
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 25.
• Aaron Wortham, 29, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with making a false report to a police broadcasting station, July 25.
• Robert Earl Little, 38, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, July 25.
• Hemanta Tamang, 20, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 25.
• Khirah Little, 23, Whisper Woods Court, Greensboro, was charged with cyberstalking, July 25.
• Preston Hickman, 42, Everett Lane, High Point, was charged with a felony violation of the Domestic Violence Act, July 25.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in to a restaurant on Prospect Street, July 25.
• Police are investigating how pictures belonging to someone living on Wilson Place were posted to social media without the person’s permission, July 25.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized a Ford Fusion parked along Swathmore Avenue, July 25.
