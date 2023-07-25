Assault
• Cameron Andreas Woods, 22, Wilson Place, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and ressiting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 24.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Tysheba Tierra D. Grace, 24, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, July 24.
• Robert Thomas Little, Jr., 63, Park Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 24.
Larceny/Theft
• Aarona Latavia Craig, 30, Avalon Road, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of taking or obtaining a financial transaction card, July 24.
Other charges
• Jeffery Lee Daniels Jr., 36, Grant Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 25.
• Mercedes Michelle Froneybarger, 27, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with driving while license was suspended or revoked, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control and failure to carry a drivers license, July 24.
• Tomeka Rochelle Green, 43, Hodgin Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 24.
• Bonfils Nduwimana, 38, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 24.
Incidents
• Police went to the 700 block of Gatewood Avenue after a report of an overdose. When officers arrived, the person was conscious, and there were narcotics on the dresser, July 24.
• Police went to the 100 block of Oakview Road, where someone stole a dirt bike from a residence, July 24.
• Police engaged in a short vehicle pursuit after a driver in a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee fled from a traffic stop. The driver eventually left the vehicle where the car then struck a police K9 vehicle. There were no injuries, and the driver has not been found, July 23.
• Police heard five or six shots in the area of Blair Park. Police searched the area and found 9mm shell casings on Nathan Hunt Drive. There were no injuries, July 23.
