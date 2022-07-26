Assault
• Mercadies Breeden, 24, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 23.
• Marquita Smith, 35, Fairfield Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, July 22.
• Peta Gay Allen, 27, Albert Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 21.
• Walter Malloy, 51, Anderson Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 22.
• Caleb Alexander Watts, 28, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and sexual battery, July 20.
Breaking and entering
• John Matthew Rushford, 24, Nancy Lane, Trinity, was charged with breaking and entering-vehicles, July 24.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ashley N. Thacker, 33, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 21.
• Jessica Tran, 33, Canaan Church Road, Denton, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 21.
• Scott Casad, 35, Canaan Church Road, Denton, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 21.
• Matt M. Riley, 44, Edgefield Road, North Augusta, South Carolina, was charged with impaired driving, July 23.
• Suie Lay, 24, Runion Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, July 23.
• Timothy Navy, 68, Proctor Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, July 22.
• Tamara Washington, 24, Runyon Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of MDPV, July 22.
• Antonio J. Smith, 19, Madison Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijunana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, July 23.
• Thomas K. Hamilton, 20, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, July 23.
• Ronda Spencer, 59, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 21.
• Ishman Archie, 21, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, July 24.
• John Henry Edwawrd McGee, 28, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, July 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Michael Rooks Jr., 27, Wentworth Drive, Oxon Hill, Maryland, was charged with larceny, July 22.
• Roxanne Blount, 46, Palmer Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 22.
• Taron Samuels, 18, Stoneburg Court, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, July 23.
• David A. Brewer, 42, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, July 23.
• David A. Todd, 32, U.S. 64, Asheboro, was charged with possessing stolen goods, July 21.
• Shane Beasley, 44, Spanish Drive, Asheboro, was charged with possessing stolen goods, July 21.
• Jalayah Taylor, 19, Finsbury Lane, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, July 24.
• Rachel Anne Delmas, 32, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, July 24.
Other charges
• Mark Govan, 32, Saunders Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of speeding to elude arrest, failure to carry a driver’s license and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, July 24.
• Raynel Pena, 32, Amethyst Court, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, July 23.
• Chad M. Taylor, 38, Joyner Street, High Point, was charged with parole violation, July 22.
• Matthew L. Ilderton, 39, Glenstone Trail, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving or allowing vehicle to be driven without registration, July 24.
• Jawan Hilton, 28, S. Main Street, Randleman, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, July 22.
• Cooper Idol, 19, Parkwood Court, High Point, was charged with injuring or tampering with a vehicle, July 21.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Addison Boulevard after a report of a drug overdose in which the person died, July 22.
• Police went to Sherwood Place after a report of a loose dog, July 24.
• Police went to Cedar Hill Way after a report that a pit bull bit someone, July 21.
• Police assisted paramedics with someone at a restaurant on S. Main Street having a drug overdose. The man was revived with Narcan, July 23.
• Police went to a restaurant on N. Main Street where the owner of a Honda Odyssey said her car was damaged in the parking lot by another vehicle, July 21.
• Police went to a residence on South Road after a report of a drug overdose, July 21.
• Police assisted paramedics at a store on Eastchester Drive with a person having a drug overdose, July 23.
