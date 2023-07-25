Assault
• Henry Sandoval-Soriano, 45, W. Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, July 22.
• Chancie Vaneva Smith, 27, Sherwood Drive, Lexington, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 22.
• Angelia Marie Wilmoth, 33, Newton Place, High Point, was charged affray or simple assault, July 22.
• Billy Freeman Jr., 52, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 21.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Tysheba Tierra D. Grace, 32, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, July 24.
• Tacarra Yvette Primus, 35, Robbins Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, July 23.
• Donte Terrell Burke, 41, Elizabeth Glen Way, Jamestown, was charged with communicating threats and for intoxicated and disruptive behavior, July 22.
• Henry Alejandro Palma Dominguz, 25, W. English Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 22.
• Keyona Diane Cawthon, 37, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior and indecent exposure, July 21.
• Rebecca Anne Cranford, 37, E. Sunrise Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 21.
• Dylan Scott Shores, 30, W. Finch Avenue, Denton, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 21.
Larceny/Theft
• John Wesley Beck, 23, Phillips Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, July 23.
• Antron Lamont Breeden, 40, Phyllis Lane, Mooresville, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespass, July 23.
• Kevin Lamont Cotton Jr., 27, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, July 22.
• Angela Sue Lord, 34, Prospect Street, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, July 22.
• Brandon Michael Newman, 30, Prospect Street, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, July 22.
• Paul Fredrickeo Christian, 45, Eugene Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 21.
• Misha Mae Gayten, 37, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 21.
• Cassandra Lynn King, 33, Beach Tree Road, Sophia, was charged with larceny, July 21.
Incidents
• Police went to the 2200 block of S. Main Street, where a person took a laundry buggy from a business, July 23.
• Police went to the 100 block of Swathmore Avenue, where a larceny from a motor vehicle was reported, July 23.
• Police went to the 300 block of Ennis Street and Tryon Avenue, where a person said a black flip phone and $340 of cash was stolen, July 23.
• Police went to the 1700 block of Valley Ridge Road after a report of animal neglect, July 23.
• Police went to the 1200 block of Penny Road, where someone broke into a motor vehicle and stole all items from the driver’s wallet, July 22.
• Police went to the 400 block of S. Elm Street after a report of a disturbance, July 22.
• Police went to the 3800 block of Windstream Way in reference to a death, July 22. There was no suspicious activity suspected.
• Police went to the 2600 block of Bedford Street, where a person stole a bike from a residence, July 22.
• Police went to the 3600 block of Spanish Peak Drive in reference to a missing person. The person was later found, July 21.
Other charges
• George Jenkins, 45, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 23.
• Tiffany Leann Lapradd, 34, Lamb Road, Lexington, was charged with two counts of probation violation, July 23.
• Jerry Clayton Mingo, 76, Thissell Street, High Point, was charged with defrauding a taxi cab, July 23.
• Ceira Lashell Allen, 31, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with a hit-and-run with property damage, July 22.
• Calvin Travon Buchanan Jr., 25, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 21.
