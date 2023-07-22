Assault
• Christopher Phillip Burton, 19, Elgin Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and second-degree trespassing, July 20.
Assault
• Christopher Phillip Burton, 19, Elgin Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and second-degree trespassing, July 20.
• John Phillip Burton, 61, Elgin Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 20.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Skyler Bryan, 27, Shields Road, Kernersville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 20.
• Cynthia Renee Ennis, 32, Coventry Forest Lane, King, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, July 20.
Larceny/Theft
• Raveen Tiae Anthony, 30, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 20.
• Corlissa Annette Neal, 30, Brompton Drive, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of larceny, July 20.
• James Brandon Pior, 33, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 20.
• Leonides Carmona-Acosta, 35, West Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, July 19.
Other charges
• Penny Mae Roberts, 59, W. English Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, July 20.
• Rochelle Renee Thornton, 57, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option, July 20.
• Robert Sean Welch, 39, Virginia Court, Trinity, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, July 20.
• Noree LeShawn Staton, 19, Elmhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of stalking, July 19.
Incidents
• Police went to the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue where a hit-and-run occurred, July 20.
• Police went to the 2100 block of Penny Road where a hit-and-run occurred, July 20.
• Police went to the 400 block of Chestnut Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance where the suspect broke into a residence and had a knife, July 20.
• Police went to the 900 block of Randolph Street in reference to an assault, July 20.
• Police went to the 300 block of W. Kearns Avenue where a suspect broke into a residence and stole an air-fryer, July 20.
