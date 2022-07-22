Breaking and entering
• Mkael Purvis, 21, Shadybrook Road, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering at Northwood Elementary School, July 20.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Breaking and entering
• Mkael Purvis, 21, Shadybrook Road, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering at Northwood Elementary School, July 20.
• Abdullah Ramzah II, 21, Hedgepath Terrace, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering at Northwood Elementary School, July 20.
Other charges
• James D. Jones Jr., 56, Barbee Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 20.
• Tyree Fate, 25, N.C. 62, Trinity, was charged with one count each of carrying a concealed gun, purchasing a firearm as a violation of a domestic order and violating a 50B order, July 20.
• Fuller Dean Oxendine, 52, Merritt Drive, Greensboro, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and driving while license suspended or revoked, July 19.
Incidents
• Report of heroin possession in the 800 block of Fairfield Road where officers pulled over a vehicle with three occupants that had an expired temporary tag, no rear window and a bullet hole in the trunk lid. During a subsequent vehicle search, officers located three syringes loaded with heroin, more than 1,100 used and new syringes, and more than 30 heroin cookers. All three were charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 20.
• Police responded to a house in the 600 block of E. Grimes Avenue after receiving a call that it was being surrounded by people with guns. After arriving at the scene, officers determined that the call was false and that the caller made the call knowing how police would respond. Police took out a warrant for filing a false police report, July 20.
• Report of larceny at the Walmart on N. Main Street where a suspect carrying items ran from store employees after passing the point of sale.
Police caught the suspect hiding underneath a truck at the Chick-fil-A parking lot, July 20.
• Report of drug possession at High Point Medical Center where police were called by a person wishing to speak to an officer. The person was checking himself into Behavioral Health and was evidently impaired, according to the report.
The person then told police that he had drugs on him and requested to be arrested. The officer told the person that the drugs would be seized and the person need to stay in the hospital for treatment. Police seized 6.98 grams of methamphetamine and a used syringe, July 20.
Larceny/Theft
• Zachary Simpson, 27, Covered Bridge Road, Trinity, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, July 20.
• Brian Bourn, 39, Cross Creek Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possessing stolen goods and having no operator’s license, July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.