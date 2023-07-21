Assault
• Kashawn Devante Commander-Brown, 29, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 19.
• Kashawn Devante Commander-Brown, 29, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 19.
• Kolendell Dell Everett, 47, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged with assault on a female, July 19.
• Miguel Vazquez Gomez, 37, Valley Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, July 19.
• Larry Jade Harris, 21, Ernest Court, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, July 19.
• Jonathan Nicholas Rackov, 31, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 19.
• Boubacar Souley, 51, River Birch Loop, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 18.
• Mary Obedi W. Sule, 45, River Birch Loop, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 18.
Alcohol/Drugs
• William Anthony Graham, 62, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with attempt and conspiracy penalties, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, July 19.
• Marquila Jasmine Jackson, 33, Trotter Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 19.
Larceny/Theft
• Frederick James Burkhart, 25, Blain Street, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny, July 19.
Other charges
• Tanner Robert Blue, 24, W. 25th Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with violating city park rules, July 20.
• Essence Kapri Horne, 20, Patrick Avenue, High Point, was charged with violating city park rules, July 20.
• Faith Ambre Bonds, 23, Rocking Horse Court, Gibsonville, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 19.
• Forrest Wray Brothers, 25, Ledford Circle, High Point, was charged with breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure, July 19.
• Karmon Faleciona Bryant, 24, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct disturbing the peace, July 19.
• Nathaniel Alexander Fields, 25, homeless, High Point, was charged with failure to notify change of address as a sex offender, failure to register as a sex offender and violating probation, July 19.
