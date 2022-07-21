Assault
• Dakota Ray Hopkins, 25, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 19.
Larceny
• Cecil Clark Bailey, 43, Kreamer Drive, Archdale, was charged with larceny, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespassing, July 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Carolyn Dawn Underwood, 43, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, July 19.
Other charges
• Brenda Becerra, 26, Henley Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 19.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a scam reported by a woman on Lakecrest Avenue who said that a person claiming to be with law enforcement called her, said she had an arrest warrant for missing court and said she needed to pay $2,000 and would be contacted by a bail bondsman to pay the fine. The woman received another phone call from someone claiming to be a bondsman, to whom she paid the money, July 19.
• Police went to a residence on Dogwood Circle where vandalism was reported, July 19.
• Police are investigating the loss of a cellphone by a customer of a restaurant on S. Main Street, July 19.
• Police are seeking two men who went into a store on N. Main Street and stole four iPhones, worth a total of $3,500. The men left northbound in a black car, July 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.