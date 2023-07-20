Assault
• Rashid Jamal Bennett, 23, West Wendover Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, July 18.
• Savian Dane Brown, 18, Sherrill Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, July 18.
• Ketrellia Monaja Harris, 22, Topsail Court, Brown Summit, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, injury to personal property and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, July 18.
• Manuel Pedrosa, 48, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and interfering with emergency communication, July 18.
• Larry Devonte Wall, 26, Runyon Drive, High Point, was charged with one count of assault inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and one count of injury to personal property, July 18.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Anthony Vonn Harris, 54, Chatham Drive, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering into a building, larceny, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 18.
• Tryone Payne, 57, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, driving license was revoked due to previous impairment and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, July 18.
Larceny/Theft
• D’Mya Ontrease McLaughlin, 23, Phillips Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, July 18.
• Geisy Jaqueline Chavarria, 23, Valley Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 17.
Other charges
• Devonte Jaquan White, 27, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with failing to stop for a sire and driving while license was suspended or revoked, July 19.
• Shahid Ali Peterson, 41, South Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with perjury, July 18.
Incidents
• Police went to the 3200 block of Triangle Lake Road and Jamac Road, where a driver fled the scene of a wreck, July 19.
• Police went to the 2700 block of N. Main Street, where a hit-and-run occurred in the parking lot of a grocery store, July 18.
• Police went to the 2700 block of N.C. 68 and Premier Drive, where a small, gray sedan rear-ended a red Dodge Challenger and then drove off, July 18.
• Police went to the 900 block of South Road after a report of a domestic disturbance, July 18.
• Police went to the 1700 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where someone was assaulted, July 18.
• Police went to the 300 block of Amherst Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance, July 17.
