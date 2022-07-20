Drugs/Alcohol
• Jose Lopez-Ferrer, 64, Sunset Drive, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, July 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Yennso Fabian, 31, Council Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuna paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, July 18.
Other charges
• Elizabeth A. Cooper, 34, Barbee Avenue, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespass, July 18.
• James D. Jones Jr., 56, Barbee Avenue, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespass, July 18.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 18.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a man at the High Point Public Library who had overdosed. The man refused transport to a hospital. However, his friend agreed to stay with him to make sure he remained alert, July 14.
• Police assisted paramedics with a woman who had been bitten on the right forearm by a dog at a residence on Louise Avenue. The female dog had just given birth to a litter of puppies. The woman was treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. The dog owner said the dog will be quarantined with a veterinarian’s office, July 18.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a restaurant on Samet Drive in which a rock was thrown through a section of glass, causing an estimated $1,300 worth of damage, July 18.
• Police went to a residence on Nathan Hunt Drive after a report of an overdose, July 18.
