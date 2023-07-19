Assault
• Maurice Lynd Fitzgerald, 48, Vanstory Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, July 17.
• Orville Lee Rathbone, 52, Mill Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, July 17.
• Christopher Chase Cosper, 40, Imperial Drive, High Point, was charged with attempted murder, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communication, July 16.
• Brandie Lee Plyant, 42, Mount Gilead Church Road, Sophia, was charged with assault on a government official, communicating threats and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 15.
• Kashawn Commander-Brown, 29, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 14.
• Tamoss L. McKinnon, 22, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and assault on a minor under 12, July 15.
• Valentia Samone Quick, 23, Chatham Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 16.
• Mary Andrews Smith, 62, Morris Farm Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 15.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Dora Mirely Duarte, 21, Crestwood Circle, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI substance, July 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Billie Jo Browning, 46, Pope Moore Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, July 17.
• Kelsy Marie Hurley, 34, Embleweed Court, Guyton, was charged with possessing or receiving property stolen from a construction site, felony possessing or receiving goods represented as stolen and felony conspiracy, July 17.
Other charges
• Dorian Drawhorn, 23, North Main Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and operating a vehicle on a highway without a registration, July 17.
• Noree Leshawn Staton, 19, Elmhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, July 16.
• Anthony Galante, 42, Kirkwood Street, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, July 14.
• Cody Rashawn Wilson, 30, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, driving or allowing a motor vehicle to be driven with no insurance and having a fictitious, expired, suspended or revoked registration, July 15.
• Jerry Lee Spring, 53, South Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, second-degree trespass and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, July 16.
• Pablo Jeronimo-Martinez, 50, Model Farm Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, July 15.
• Shakirah Y. Arenas, 36, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, July 14.
• Dominic Montel Bone, 31, homeless, High Point, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, tampering, removing or vandalizing a sexual offender monitoring device and failure to notify change of address of a sex offender, July 16.
• Jasmine A. Paige, 28, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, July 16.
• Juan U. Sandoval, 44, Valley Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage and driving while license revoked, July 14.
