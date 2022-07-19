Breaking and entering
• Gary Alvin Young Jr., 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 14.
• Bobby Dale Jones Jr., 42, Beckerdite Road, Sophia, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny of motor fuel, felony larceny and injury to personal property, July 14.
Assault
• Bradford Simmons, 22, Countryside Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, July 15.
• Tracy Ray Caldwell, 53, Mobile Street, High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, July 15.
• Preston Hickman, 42, Everett Lane, High Point, was charged with one count each of habitual misdemeanor assault and violating a domestic violence protective order, July 15.
• Stephen Van Ausdall, 56, Sunny Lane, Archdale, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and interfering with emergency communication, July 16.
• Keith McDougald, 46, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, July 15.
• Michael Q. Kollock, 43, Edgeworth Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a government official and delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer, July 14.
• John A. Graham Jr., 55, Parkway Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years, July 16.
• Marissa Saunders, 25, Summertree Lane, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 17.
• Jamal Gwinn, 44, Kendale Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, July 17.
• Reashmi Uion, 43, King Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 15.
• Deu Gurung, 44, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 15.
• Marcie Ann Yarbray, 46, Copperfield Court, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, July 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Kevin Pegues, 53, Madison Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny, July 15.
• Lindley Jay Spencer Jr., 52, homeless, Thomasville, was charged with larceny and first-degree trespassing, July 14.
• Gregory John Nagy Jr., 51, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 15.
• Johnnie Wayne Kearse Jr., 39, Ingram Street, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, July 15.
• Jaquarius Jakeem Peay, 23, Milton Street, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, July 15.
• Ashley Michelle Greene, 31, E. Naomi Street, Randleman, was charged with larceny, July 15.
• Matthew William Allred, 29, E. Naomi Street, Randleman, was charged with larceny, July 15.
• Autumn Cheyenne Pyrah, 25, Washboard Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespassing, July 16.
• Dwight Adam Chambers, 30, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 16.
• Brianna Destiny Poole, 27, Greenview Lane, Linwood, was charged with larceny, July 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jessica A. Powers, 45, Lovely Mount Drive, Radford, Virginia, was charged with embezzlement of a controlled substance and failure to keep proper records, July 15.
• Robert E. McRae, 50, Model Farm Road, High Point, was charged with being a habitual impaired driver, July 15.
• Jada Harris, 24, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, having no operator’s license and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in a passenger area not in the original container, July 14.
• Ashley Rodriguez, 45, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, July 14.
• Zakeeta Watson, 28, Idol Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in a passenger area not in the original container, July 16.
• Cristian Martinez-Cruz, 28, Martin Street, Charlotte, was charged with impaired driving, July 14.
• Kirby W. Hankins, 42, Aileen Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, July 17.
• Brandon W. Short, 40, Lilliefield Lane, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, July 16.
• Kelly Rae Newsom, 35, Johnsontown Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 15.
• Axel Fernando Quevedo Leal, 21, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, July 17.
• Michael David Darden, 30, Black Willow Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 14.
• Gary Carmine Luisi, 29, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and having improper vehicle registration, July 14.
• Victor Josue Ochoa, 20, Village Springs Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 15.
• Russell Keith Siebens, 30, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 15.
• William Ray Willis, 53, Lower Lake Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, open container violation, driving while impaired after impaired driving revocation notice and speeding, July 16.
• Bobby Ray Henderson, 70, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 16.
• Henry Lee Williams Jr., 61, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 16.
• Stanley Lamont Carter, 38, Peach Orchard Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule Vi controlled substance, July 16.
Weapons
• Ricky Montrel Burns III, E. Guilford Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with manufacture/possession weapon of mass death/destruction, July 14.
• Tysheba Grace, 31, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, July 14.
Other charges
• Joshua Combs, 36, Windchase Court, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, July 16.
• Marcel Ndimubandi, 62, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order, July 16.
• Robertito Torres, 44, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order, July 15.
• Brittney Danielle Hohn, 29, Gatewood Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of a probation violation, July 17.
• Wade Tyner, 39, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer, July 17.
• Aaron K. Johnson, 29, Garden Club Street, High Point, was charged with stalking, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, July 14.
• Brion Heggie, 30, Dunbar Street, Greensboro, was charged with a parole violation, July 16.
• Dawn T. Rice, 57, Brandt Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, July 14.
• Michael George Gold, 62, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 14.
• Frankie Delano Washington, 30, Moreland Avenue, Durham, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 15.
• Lamont Tyrone Martin, 18, Miller Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 15.
