Assault
• Tonia Schnae Brown, 53, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of simple assault, July 13.
• Cormaine Devon Pide, 33, Craig Point, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, prohibited possession of firearms by a felon and turned over to another agency, July 12.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Taylor Nichole Stogner, 29, Asbill Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, having a prohibited open container, speeding, reckless driving to endanger persons or property and driving while license was suspended or revoked, Jul 12.
Larceny/theft
• Jomontre Kadarius Breeden, 27, Banbridge Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses, July 13.
• Jennifer Ann Moran, 35, N.C. Highway 22, Franklinville, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, July 13.
Other charges
• Anthony Galante, 42, Kirkwood Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence act, July 14.
Incidents
• Police went to the 3200 block of N. Main Street, where a driver appeared to be unresponsive in a vehicle on the side of the road, July 13. The driver was then taken to the hospital.
• Police went to the 200 block of Wheeler Avenue and Park Street, where a fire hydrant and telephone were damaged in a hit-and-run. When officers arrived, the vehicle involved was still there but there was no one with it, July 12
• Police went to the center of High Point in reference to a sexual assault, July 12.
• Police went to the 2700 block of N. Main Street, where someone was shoplifting from a store, July 12. The merchandise was recovered, and the subject was banned from the store.
• Police spoke with someone over the phone who had been bitten by an animal, July 12.
• Police went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, where an employee was assaulted by a patient. The patient decided to leave the hospital but then had a medical incident that caused him to be taken to the emergency room, July 12.
• Police went to the 100 block of Fraley Road and S. Main Street, where a hit-and-run occurred, July 12.
• Police went to the 200 block of Neal Place, where a 2022 white Toyota Camry’s bumper was damaged by another vehicle, July 12.
• Police went to the 2800 block of Craig Point, where a caller said a man with a gun was outside of her door making threats, July 12.
• Police went to the 700 block of S. Main Street, where a Dodge Charger had its hazard lights blinking and the rear driver-side window was broken, July 12.
