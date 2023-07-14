Assault
• Germaini L. Brown, 18, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 14.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 1:13 am
Assault
• Germaini L. Brown, 18, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 14.
• Destiny C. Reed, 28, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault and battery or simple assault, July 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Aloeia Manza, 51, homeless, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, July 14.
Other charges
• Gregory Lee Phifer, 58, Eastchester Drive, High Point, was charged with driving with license suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign, July 14.
• Antron D. Rice Jr., 28, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged for violating a domestic violence protection order, July 14.
• Felicia Spring Robles, 50, Long Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, July 14.
• Ethan Daniel Rabon, 21, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, July 14.
• Luciana Sellars-Brown, 48, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and second-degree trespass, July 14.
Incidents
• Police and other emergency vehicles went to the interchange of Interstate 74 and Greensboro just before 3:45 a.m. after a woman jumped from the bridge onto the interstate. The woman was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, July 14.
• Police went to a grocery store on Westchester Drive, where workers reported finding a cigarette case that contained narcotics. The narcotics were seized and logged into evidence, July 14.
• Police received a wallet that someone found in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on N. Main Street, July 14.
• Police seized marijuana, methamphetamine and a black digital scale from a car parked along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, July 14.
• Police went to a residence on Old Plank Road after a report of a dispute between a landlord and tenant, July 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.