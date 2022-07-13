Breaking and entering

• David Brown, 66, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, July 12.

Assault

• Rayshon Wilson, 38, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 12.

• Lalo Mendez-Gonzalez, 52, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with affray, July 12.

• Guillermo Repasa Machiteca, 37, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with affray, July 12.

• Whitney Dawn Lewis, 36, E. Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and affray or simple assault, July 12.

• Thomas John Smith, 47, River Birch Leap, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 11.

• Pauinca C. Blanco, 49, River Birch Leap, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, July 11.

Larceny/Theft

• Whitney Lewis, 36, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 12.

Other charges

• Iziah Hayes Williams, 51, Meadowood Drive, Thomasville, was charged with communicating threats, July 12.

• Jonathan Cosajay, 30, Kildare Woods Court, Greensboro, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, July 12.

• Melissa Blocker, 54, English Road, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 12.

• Jabez Benjamin Gorham, 20, Springbrook Drive, Kernersville, was charged with provisional licensee driving after consuming, July 12.

Incidents

• Police are investigating an act of vandalism that caused $800 worth of damage to a TV set at a residence on Kearns Avenue, July 12.

• Police investigating a report of a disturbance found a 9mm shell casing in a parking area along Annmoore Circle, July 12.

