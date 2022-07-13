Breaking and entering
• David Brown, 66, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, July 12.
Assault
• Rayshon Wilson, 38, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 12.
• Lalo Mendez-Gonzalez, 52, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with affray, July 12.
• Guillermo Repasa Machiteca, 37, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with affray, July 12.
• Whitney Dawn Lewis, 36, E. Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and affray or simple assault, July 12.
• Thomas John Smith, 47, River Birch Leap, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 11.
• Pauinca C. Blanco, 49, River Birch Leap, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, July 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Whitney Lewis, 36, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, July 12.
Other charges
• Iziah Hayes Williams, 51, Meadowood Drive, Thomasville, was charged with communicating threats, July 12.
• Jonathan Cosajay, 30, Kildare Woods Court, Greensboro, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, July 12.
• Melissa Blocker, 54, English Road, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 12.
• Jabez Benjamin Gorham, 20, Springbrook Drive, Kernersville, was charged with provisional licensee driving after consuming, July 12.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an act of vandalism that caused $800 worth of damage to a TV set at a residence on Kearns Avenue, July 12.
• Police investigating a report of a disturbance found a 9mm shell casing in a parking area along Annmoore Circle, July 12.
