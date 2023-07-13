Assault
• Lacy Baldwin Randall, 31, Sharon Oaks Lane, Charlotte, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 11.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Lacy Baldwin Randall, 31, Sharon Oaks Lane, Charlotte, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 11.
• Tonia Schnae Brown, 53, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with affray, July 11.
• Germaini L. Brown, 18, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with affray, July 11.
• Brandon McDowell-Roe, 38, Old Oak Ridge Road, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault and communicating threats, July 11.
• Keanu J. Stover, 22, Snider Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 11.
Larceny/Theft
• James Richard Barnes Jr., 38, Campbell Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, July 11.
• Kendrick Michael Wallace, 52, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and violation of a release order, July 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Sheneta E. Carr, 32, E. 16th Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with impaired driving, July 11.
Other charges
• Dwayne Edward Buchanan, 58, Loftyview Drive, High Point, was charged with making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station, July 11.
• Delphin Libakale, 27, Huntley Court, Greensboro, was charged with failure to comply, July 11.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Hickory Chapel Road after a report of a domestic disturbance, July 11.
• Police went to a residence on White Oak Street after a report of a domestic disturbance. One person left before officers arrived, and the other party showed signs of assault, July 11.
• Police are investigating a report that a dog bit a person at a retail business on Skeet Club Road, July 11.
• Police went to a residence on Lindsay Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, July 11.
• Police went to a residence on Scientific Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, July 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.