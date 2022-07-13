Assault
• Jonathan Fuentes, 18, Wildwood Road, Trinity, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, July 11.
• David B. Bolton, 54, Idol Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communications, July 11.
• Lisa Anna Turner, 29, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 11.
• Jeffrey Gilbert, 19, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, July 11.
• Donnell Gillard Jr., 19, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 11.
• Jeffrey Bodine Gilbert, 19, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, July 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Donica J. Williams, 34, Creekview Court, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving while license suspended or revoked, July 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Rodney Cook Jr., 45, Moose Lodge Road, Concord, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, July 11.
Other charges
• Amy Renee Hutchins, 49, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, July 11.
• Marcus Millner, 34, Owens Street, Greensboro, was charged with a probation violation, July 11.
• Edward Lindsay III, 20, Hanover Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, eluding arrest and failure to stop at a stop sign, July 11.
• Stephon Lee Staples, 42, Niagra Street, Greensboro, was charged with failure to comply, July 11.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of exploded fireworks placed in a mailbox on Quaker Lane, July 11.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a golf cart worth $5,000 from a parking area on Bellemeade Street, July 11.
• Report of driving while impaired in the 1900 block of Eastchester Drive where officers conducting speed enforcement in the area around 1:54 a.m. stopped a driver traveling 83 mph in a 45 mph zone. During the course of the stop, the driver was found to be impaired and arrested for DWI, July 11.
