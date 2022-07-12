Assault
• Harold Crawford Jr., 36, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of affray or simple assault and injury to personal property, July 10.
• Koran Harris, 19, Academy Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 10.
• Emma L. Quirk, 18, Peninsula Place, Parkland, Florida, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, July 10.
• Donnell Gillard Jr., 19, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury while on probation or parole and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 9.
• Nikiya Gray, 30, Smokey Quartz Court, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault inflicting serious injury, July 8.
• Mumtaz Ahmed, 63, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 10.
• Shahid Ali Peterson, 40, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault of a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, July 9.
• Dominique Daniel Webb, 26, Claybrooke Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault of a female by a male over 18 years of age and larceny, July 9.
• Jeremy Dallas Redwine, 33, Goforth Road, Thomasville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, affray or simple assault, larceny, misdemeanor child abuse, possessing stolen goods, sell/deliver a controlled substance to a minor, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, contributing to the deliinquency and neglect by parents/other, and breaking-and-entering preparation to commit burglary or housebreakings, July 9.
• Jack Lewis Smith IV, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, July 9.
• Kiera Nicole Unique Dates, 23, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, July 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Belinda Ann Secka, 40, Skyview Drive, Raleigh, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, July 10.
• William Terrell Moore, 40, Samet Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear, July 7.
• Maya Jasmine Petteway, 29, Kersey Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, July 7.
• Tracie Elizabeth Ketchum, 44, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny by servants and other employees, July 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Mark Allen Johnson, 34, Rockspring Road, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, July 8.
• Angel Lynn Huckaby, 44, Cliffside Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 8.
• Erica Dumas, 34, Burton Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, July 10.
• Ravindra Singh, 24, Leach Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, July 9.
• Amanda Deitz, 46, Myrtle Drive, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and having an expired registration, July 10.
• Brichael Williams, 54, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, open container and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 10.
• David A. Gardner, 47, Hazel Avenue, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and larceny, July 10.
• Ralph D. Poole, 20, Watkins Grove Point, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamines and possession of stolen goods, July 8.
• Alexsandor Peter Vida Sr., 44, N. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, open container and failure to appear, July 7.
Other charges
• Keiara Rushing, 30, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 10.
• Shaylon Wilson, 26, Bronze Drive, Jamestown, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation, July 9.
• Terry M. Ridley, 60, Kenilworth Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of a felony probation violation and a misdemeanor probation violation, July 9.
• Khristian Lee Robbins, 19, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving, driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to stop for a siren, July 8.
• Bonfils Nduwimana, 37, Stoneycreek Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 8.
• Dave Ellis Taylor III, 30, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 9.
• Juan Cardinas, 58, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, July 9.
Incidents
• Police are investigating threats of assault made against a clergyman at a church on Starr Drive, July 9.
• Police are investigating the theft of $106 worth of cigarettes from a business on Centennial Street, July 7.
• Police went to a hotel on N. Main Street after a report of a disturbance, July 9.
