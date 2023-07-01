Alcohol/Drugs
• Aaryn Elliot French, 21, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without any insurance, June 30.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 12:47 am
Alcohol/Drugs
• Bereket Shishay Asfasha, 33, Francis Street, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 29.
• Carisca Yawattia Baldwin, 41, Montrose Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, June 29.
• Reality Nicole Peace, 26, Garden Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule Vi controlled substance, June 28.
Armed Robbery
• Wesley Denard King Jr., 19, Oak Ridge Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, felony breaking and entering into a building, larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, felony conspiracy and three counts of larceny of firearm, June 29.
Larceny/Theft
• Christina Ann McManus, 45, Roberts Lane, High Point, was charged with embezzling property by virtue of office or employment, June 29.
• Antwon Jevay Riddle, 22, Cross Street, High Point, was charged with 13 counts of breaking and entering into motor vehicles, six counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of felony larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods and one count of felony conspiracy, June 29.
Other charges
• Antron Dewayane Rice Jr., 28, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, June 30.
• Derrick Eugene McKiver Jr., 25, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 29.
• Joshua Matthew Ziegler, 48, North Fisher Street, Burlington, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 29.
• Hakeem Antwon Jayvonte Davis, 27, homeless, High Point, was charged with driving while license was suspended or revoked, reckless driving, hit-and-run with property damage and common law robbery, June 28.
Incidents
• Police went to the 200 block of S. Centennial Street where eight people were consuming alcohol under a No Trespassing/No Alcohol Consumption sign. The officer advised all subjects to leave, June 29.
• Police went to the 1100 block of Gordon Street in reference to domestic violence, June 29.
• Police conducted a traffic stop of a black Ford Fusion in the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where the driver was found to have over 8 grams of marijuana. The driver was not charged, but the officer confiscated the marijuana, June 28.
