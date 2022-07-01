Breaking and entering
• Lakisha Haynes, 40, Tarrant Trace Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, affray or simple assault, and injury to personal property, June 29.
Larceny/Theft
• Matthew Lee McHargue, 30, Tate Road, Rural Hall, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 29.
• Danishawa Cook, 21, W. 23rd Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of larceny, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and a probation violation, June 29.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Tyshaune Bethea, 20, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 29.
• Gregory J. Marshall, 25, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 29.
• Joshua Demario Mikael Cureton, 31, Oberlin Drive, High Point, was charged with sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, June 28.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a fraud perpetrated against a retail store on High Avenue, June 29.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from Volvo Xc90 along Corporation Drive, June 29.
• Police are investigating vandalism and possible attempted robbery from a car that was left near the interchange of Interstate 74 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The car was disabled after hitting debris in the roadway. Someone shattered a window on the Ford Fiesta after the car was left unoccupied, June 29.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who suffered an animal bite on Randolph Street. The man was taken to an area hospital, June 29.
• Police returned mail to its owner after someone found it on English Road and turned it in, June 29.
• Police assisted paramedics with a possible drug overdose on Franklin Avenue. The person was taken to an area hospital, June 29.
