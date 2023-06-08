Assault
• Jessica Eleirna Thomas, 30, W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 7.
• Mary Hunter Carolina Hogan, 25, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, injury to personal property and simple possession of Methylenedioxypyrovalerone, June 6.
Incidents
• Police went to the 1000 block of Richland Street where a domestic disturbance was reported, June 7.
• Police are investigating a domestic disturbance with assault in the 1700 block of Oneka Avenue, June 7.
• Police are investigating a hit-and-run on a 2019 white KIA that was reported in a parking lot in the 600 block of E. Grimes Avenue in which a white van damaged a white SUV’s side gas tank and rear wheel well, June 7.
• Police are investigating the theft of a 2013 white BMW in the 6100 block of Hedgecock Circle, June 7.
• Officers responded to the loss of a Haitian passport in the 1700 block of Westchester Drive, June 7.
• Police went to the 2600 block of Saint Stephens Court in reference to an overdose, June 7.
• Police are investigating a 2014 silver dodge that was vandalized in the 1200 block of S. Downing Street, June 7.
• Police inspected a trailer that alerted a K9 to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive and Crafton Street but nothing was seized, June 7.
