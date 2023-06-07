Other charges
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 9:14 pm
Other charges
• Antron Lamont Breedon, 40, Phyllis Lane, Moresville, was charged with first-degree trespass, June 6.
• Clarence Edward Cotton, 69, W. JJ Drive, Greensboro, was charged with commercial littering, June 6.
• Johnathan Jermaine Hoskins, S. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, June 6.
• Andy Lee Ussery, 42, Wright Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, June 6.
Incidents
• Officers on patrol in the area of Wise Avenue and Asheboro Street noticed an apartment’s door appeared to have been forced open. The owner told police the door had been closed when she left home, June 6.
• Police are investigating the theft of credit cards, a driver’s license and $120 cash from two vehicles in the 6100 block of Red Cedar Drive, June 6.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence in the 300 block of Kearns Avenue where a space heater was reported stolen, June 6.
• Police went to the 1900 block of Arden Place after a report of a domestic disturbance, June 6.
• Police are investigating a hit-and-run that was reported in a parking lot in the 3100 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in which a black sedan backed into a white sedan and drove away.
Police are investigating vandalism to a house in the 3900 block of Angel Hill Lane, where someone had gone in the house to the upstairs bathroom, stopped the sinks and turned on the water, June 6.
• Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that happened in what police describe only as the central area of High Point, June 6.
• Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run on the exit ramp of Interstate 74 at Johnson Street that involved a gray Chevrolet Malibu, June 6.
• Police are investigating a report of fraud at a business in the 2400 block of N. Main Street, June 6.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a surveyor’s work truck in the 1700 block of Johnson Street and the theft of four pieces of equipment worth a total of $28,000, June 6.
• Officers went to the area of Vail Avenue and Cassell Street, where a domestic disturbance was reported, June 6.
• Police are investigating the theft of a 2020 Kia Forte from a parking lot in the 2800 block of S. Main Street, June 6.
