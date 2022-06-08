Assault
• Al De Carlos Mills, 54, Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, June 2.
• Michael Antone Gaddy, 30, Vernon Place, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats, June 2.
• Donte Demetrius Ray, 28, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor breaking and entering, June 3.
• Kendrick Terrell Simmons, 32, Finsbury Lane, High Point, was charged with asault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, June 3.
• Sa Lin, 37, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 4.
• Gregory Daniel Vuncannon, 32, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 4.
• Deangelo Traushaune Baldwin, 31, Wingo Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, June 4.
• Kimani Chepel Davis, 31, Wingo Street, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, affray or simple assault and disorderly conduct-noise, June 4.
• Jack Johnson Jr., 48, Brockett Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over age 18, June 4.
• Allen Dewayne Grimmett, 31, Amhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, June 4.
• Danny Antonio Betancourt, 42, Gatewood Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 5.
• Keith Lovone Brantley, 54, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, June 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jamal Sanchez Baldwin, 32, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to appear, June 2.
• Darius Cordale Brown, 31, W. Hanford Road, Burlington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 2.
• Shanon Capreece Blue, 35, Hertford Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possess/consume alcohol in passenger area not in original container and illegal right turn on red, June 3.
• Tyquan Montrell Thompson, 23, Charlotte Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, expired registration and inspection-infraction and criminal violation, June 3.
• Dekova Lemoris Watson, 42, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, June 3.
• Matthew Laney Ilderton, 39, Glenstone Trail, High Point, was charged with trafficking cocaine, simple possession of MDPV, maintaining a dwelling-vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 3.
• Tiffany Marie Canoy, 33, Chatham Drive, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, June 3.
• Nathaniel James Henderson, 31, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling-vehicle for a controlled substance, possessing stolen goods, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, June 4.
• Lonnie M. Hill, 53, Meadowwood Court, Trinity, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, Jue 4.
• Waleed Ahmad Faydi, 23, Allisons Way, Greensboro, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing stolen goods, hit-and-run property damage and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, June 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Jessica Ann Hood, 34, Samuel Lane, Rocky Mount, Virginia, was charged with shoplifting and transfer price tag from goods to other goods, June 4.
• Ashley Matthews, 35, Samuel Lane, Rocky Mount, Virginia, was charged with shoplifting and transfer price tag from goods to other goods, June 4.
Other charges
• Emmanuel Walker Dines, 23, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second degree trespassing and violation of the domestic violence act, June 2.
• Jillian Angelia Hilbourn, 19, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with violating a 50b order, June 3.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 3.
• Ashley Ann Davis, 35, Madison Street, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespassing, June 5.
