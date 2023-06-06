Assault
• Terrell Rashad Fate, 34, Westside Drive, Lexington, was charged with assault on a government official, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 4.
• Cassidy Danielle Rich, 27, Woodbend Court, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and assault on a minor under 12, June 4.
• Shante Janice Lipsey, 29, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 3.
• Rodney Keith Rainey, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, June 3.
• Nebraska Dajour Wright, Almina Place, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 2.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Ashley Lynn Bowman, 40, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing or consuming alcohol in a passenger area that was not in its original container, June 4.
• Donte Terrell Burke, 41, Elizabeth Glen Way, Jamestown, was charged with impaired driving, June 3.
• Brianna Nichole Hammonds, 25, Coe Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, June 3.
• Leroy Ted Shankle, 66, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, June 3.
• Jeffrey Lewis Stephenson, 55, Oakland Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, June 3.
• Jaryn Montel Wilson, 28, Yanceyville Road, Browns Summit, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, June 3.
• Jacob Faron Beasley, 29, Old Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and violation of restrictions on release from jail, June 2.
• Aroldo Alberto Quintanilla, 43, Langford Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, June 2.
• Christopher Adam Spencer, 32, Eagle Landing Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 2.
• Darien Akin Swain, 23, Sun Meadow Drive, Brown Summit, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, June 2.
Larceny/Theft
• Rachel Lavonne White, 37, Mobile Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 4.
• Kelsey Lee-Ann Bedford, 33, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, larceny, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, June 3.
• Takimah Shanik Holmes, 26, Doac Court, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, June 3.
• Paula Jeannnette Lunsford, 51, Cunningham Loop Road, High Point, was charged with larceny, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 3.
Other charges
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 4.
• Javaughn Markel Franklin, 22, Cross Street, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct, June 4.
• William Brandon Prewette, 44, Alderbrook Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to give information after a crash, June 4.
• Keiona O’Shell Womber, 22, Cross Street, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct, June 4.
• Joshua Matthew Ziegler, 48, Linwood, Greensboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a building and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 4.
• Richard Lemuel Coleman, 59, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, June 3.
