Breaking and entering
• Christopher Burgess, 37, Channel II S.W., Ocean Isle Beach, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, June 28.
• Jamey Lee Foster, 40, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, second-degree burglary, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 28.
Assault
• Melisha Moore, 32, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, June 28.
• Shannon Wall, 51, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, June 28.
• Esmeralda Martinez-Mendoza, 28, Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, June 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ashley Mounts Rhodes, 30, E. Hemstead Street, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, June 27.
• Quantez Nykee Carter, 23, Oaklawn Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, June 27.
• Jesse James Cherry, 36, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 27.
• Hunter Carr Cole, 30, Watermark Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and impaired driving, June 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Miranda Osborne, 26, Griclar Street, High Point, was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, June 28.
• Sean Summerlin, 40, Elmhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony larceny and felony larceny of a firearm, June 28.
• Kent Hunt, 65, West Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 28.
Other charges
• Ronesha Hill, 29, Willard Avenue, High Point, was charged with littering, June 28.
• Tiffany Storm Tucker, 29, Roy Farlow Road, Sophia, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 28.
• Stefan Lorton Orr, 25, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, expired registration and learner permit without a licensed driver, June 27.
Incidents
• Police are seeking a motorist who sped away from an officer who tried to stop the vehicle for speeding on Centennial Street near Guilford Avenue. The driver accelerated and went through the red light at Centennial and Lexington Avenue, June 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.