Assault
• Savon Raquan Fuller, 24, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, larceny and injury to personal property, June 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Savon Raquan Fuller, 24, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, larceny and injury to personal property, June 1.
• Garrett Lee Haywood, 34, Deerfield Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 1.
• Joseph Wayne Moore, 35, Ernest Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 1.
• William Lewis Terry Jr., 39, Carolina Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 1.
Armed robbery
• Jonathan Malone, 34, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, June 1.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Austin Michael Bradford, 19, Circle Drive, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, June 1.
• Keith Levon Brand, 35, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, general misdemeanor child abuse and driving while license was suspended or revoked, June 2.
• K’Shaune Jyquy’s McCormick, 23, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, May 31.
Larceny/Theft
• Alvania Boone Jr., 43, Laze Lane, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, June 2.
• Michaela Kelis Dye, 23, W. Whittington Street, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 1.
• Bryson Joban Miller, 21, W Whittington Street, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 1.
• Marcus Nathaneil Kelly, 32, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation and larceny, May 31.
Other charges
• Daniekqia Chante Lutricc David, 30, Lake Avenue, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, June 1.
• Anthony Demorris Godbolt, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 1.
• Dorien Mikalen Thomas, 22, Linda Drive, Archdale, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, May 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.