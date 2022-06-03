Assault
• Kanasia Kanasia Washington-Davis, 20, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, May 31.
• Wayne Anthony Lee, 35, Stoney Creek Drive, Reidsville, was charged with one count each of discharging a firearm into occupied property and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, June 1.
Larceny/Theft
• Sandra Gordon, 70, Stratford Road, Archdale, was charged with shoplifting, June 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Leevon Harrington, 54, Randall Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 1.
• Emmanuel Gabriel, 23, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, June 1.
• Jarius Breeden, 23, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 1.
• Nelson Lamont Peguese Jr., 32, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, impaired driving, driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding 15 mph more than the limit, May 31.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to a window of a Mitsubishi Montero along Westover Drive. Damages totaled $250, June 1.
• Police went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center after a report of possible elder abuse, June 1.
• Police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on Carter Street, June 1.
