Assault
• Leon Darnell Hargrove, 55, South Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, June 27.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Jimmy Floyd Nobles, 35, North Westwood Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, June 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Leroy Jordan Jr., 66, West Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 27.
Other charges
• Antonio Darnell Campbell, 36, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 27.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 27.
• Kevin Ramon Solis-Aparicio, 24, Salem Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, June 27.
• Jason Dean Ware, 32, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with stalking and secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female, June 27.
