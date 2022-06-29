Assault
• Jihein Wilkes, 20, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault and battery or simple assault, and interfering with the teaching of students. The High Point Police Department made the arrest for a case out of Randolph County, June 27.
• Renata Lynch, 41, Herbert Place, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, June 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Abdi Mahamed, 61, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, June 27.
• Marquila Jackson, 32, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended or revoked, June 27.
• Perry H. McCall, 59, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 27.
Other charges
• Edward Charles Archie, 58, homeless, High Point, was charged with failure to notify change of address of a sex offender, June 27.
• John Holdaway, 58, homeless, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, June 27.
• Michelle C. Richardson, 55, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with prohibited weapons possession by a felon, June 27.
