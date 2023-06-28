Assault
• Kareen Jabbar Patterson, 44, Old Park Lane, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, June 26.
• Anthony Antonio Pearson, 48, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault on a female by A male over 18 years of age, June 25.
• Baron Lee Sullivan, 57, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with felony assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a government official, injury to personal property and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 25.
• Carlos Ariel Carmaco-Ayala, 25, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with felony assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor affray or simple assault, June 23.
• Esteban Sotelo Salgado, 40, Sales Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 23.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Abdul Aleem Roseborough, 19, Brookforest Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a prohibited open container, June 24.
• Jaylin Traivon Akins, 19, Ravendale Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 24.
• Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar, 20, Craig Point, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license was restricted, June 23.
• Tajhiana Chauntel Green, 18, Colver Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 23.
• Nestor Steven Medrano, 20, Ridgecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 23.
• Whitney Dare Schatz, 28, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, June 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Marquila Jasmine Jackson, 33, Trotter Street, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny, June 26.
• Michelle Lynn Sieg, 29, Cassell Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, June 25.
• Justin Cruz Agualo, 45, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with defrauding innkeeper or campground owner, June 24.
• Jerry Randell Collins, 56, Annmore Circle, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 24.
• Makai Shawn Nan, 24, Habersham Road, High Point, was charged with larceny and carrying a concealed gun, June 24.
• Brandon Lee Grimmett, 31, Woodview Drive, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, June 23.
• Bryant Keith McCall Jr., 26, Gateway Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, June 23.
• Kevin Andrfew Ngeth, 23, Lawndale Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, June 23.
• Kendall Elizabeth Williams, 40, Peachtree Street, Asheboro, was charged with larceny, June 23.
• Kevin McKinley Whitaker, 42, Old State Highway, Asheboro, was charged with larceny, June 42.
Other charges
• Amy Renee Hutchens, 50, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 26.
• Carlos Alejandro Martinez-Alvarez, 31, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, June 26.
• Angela Danielle McClelland, 37, West Second Avenue, Lexington, was charged with contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents or other, June 26.
• Antonio Sweeney, 48, Spencer Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 26.
• Carolyn Dawn Underwood, 44, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 26.
• Ashley Deneene Williams, 31, Robbins Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, June 26.
• Joshua Matthew Zeigler, 48, North Fisher Street, Burlington, was charged with second-degree trespass, June 26.
• Joseph Batachoka, 30, Old Winston Road, High Point, was charged with two counts of general misdemeanor child abuse, June 25.
• Demetrius Tyrone Smith, 33, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, June 25.
• Miguel Barrera Alaniz, 33, East State Avenue, was charged with domestic criminal trespass, June 23.
• Tony Daquan Swaringen, 24, Julian Street, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, June 23.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a shooting at a house in the 1200 block of E. Russell Avenue, where a man heard two gunshots and found bullet holes in the roof and walls of the property, June 26. Police said there were no injuries, and there were no suspects.
• Police went to the 2000 block of Stoneycreek Drive, where a Ring doorbell camera was stolen from a residence, June 26.
• Police went to the 700 block of S. Scientific Street, where a person vandalized personal belongings in a residence and damaged an orange 2020 Dodge Challenger, June 25.
• Police went to the 500 block of N. Lindsay Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, June 25.
• Police are investigating a hit and run at the intersection of I-74 West and Eastchester Drive, where a 2013 black motorcycle was damaged, June 24.
• Police went to the 1800 block of Walton Street, where an ex-boyfriend of one of the residents had been banging on the door of the property, June 23.
